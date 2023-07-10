Ukraine flinging foreign mercenaries into battle first — Russian defense ministry

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Ukraine tosses foreign mercenaries into battle before anyone else, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"The Ukrainian command first throws units of foreign mercenaries into ‘meat attacks’ on Russian positions," it said.

According to the ministry, wounded mercenaries are evacuated only after Ukrainian soldiers. Due to high personnel losses, the Kiev regime has been recruiting foreign mercenaries in Argentina, Brazil, Afghanistan, Iraq and in US-controlled areas of Syria in the past month, the ministry noted.

"Due to a slump in interest in dying ‘for the Kiev regime’ in Poland, the UK and other European countries, recruitment activities have also been stepped up in the US and Canada," it pointed out.

"This work is being carried out with the assistance of Western intelligence services, primarily the CIA and private military companies under its control," it added.