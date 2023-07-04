SCO states advocate for democratic, neutral Afghanistan — declaration

NEW DELHI, July 4. /TASS/. Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states consider the settlement in Afghanistan the most important factor of regional stability and support the building of Afghanistan as a democratic and independent state, led by an inclusive government, says the joint New Delhi declaration, signed after the online meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State Tuesday.

"The Member States believe that one of the most important factors of preservation and strengthening of safety and stability within SCO region, is the early settlement of the situation in Afghanistan. They advocate building Afghanistan as an independent, neutral, united, democratic and peaceful state, free from terrorism, war and drugs," the document reads.

The SCO member states called the establishment of an "inclusive government in […] with the participation of representatives of all ethnic, religious and political groups" an essential task. In addition, the document pointed out the need for the international community to assist in safe and sustainable return of Afghan refugees to their homeland.

"In view of the evolving humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the Member States supported continued efforts to assist the Afghan people," the declaration reads.

During spring of 2021, the Taliban movement [outlawed in Russia] embarked on a large-scale operation on establishment of control over Afghanistan after the US announced its decision to withdraw its armed forces from the country. On August 15, the militants entered Kabul without firing a single shot; on September 7, they announced the membership of its interim government, which has not yet been recognized by any state.

The summit was attended by all SCO member states, as well as Iran, Belarus and Mongolia - as observers. Turkmenistan also attended the summit as a guest. The summit was also attended by heads of two SCO bodies - the Secretariat and the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure. In addition, heads of six international and regional organizations were invited: the UN, the ASEAN, the CIS, the CSTO, the EAEU and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).