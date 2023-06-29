Russia to quit CFE Treaty on November 7, 2023, no matter what — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russia will withdraw from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE Treaty) no matter what, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said during a conference of the document’s signatories on Thursday.

Commenting on Russia’s withdrawal, Ryabkov stressed that Russia’s withdrawal was not a mere intention, the decision has already been made and sealed in a legal document.

"Russia will withdraw from the CFE Treaty at 00:00 on November 7, 2023," the diplomat said, adding that it would happen under all circumstances.

He advised other participants not to waste their "time and effort" on making "useless appeals" to Russia.