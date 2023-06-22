Biden ‘running scared’ after Putin’s remarks about destroyed NATO equipment — ex-US spy

NEW YORK, June 22. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden is in a state of panic following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statements about Russian forces destroying NATO equipment during Ukraine’s counteroffensive, retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter told the Judging Freedom YouTube channel.

"Everything Vladimir Putin says is just spot-on accurate. <...> They are in the process of destroying everything that NATO has provided to Ukraine," he noted. "Biden can’t get in front of his donors without panicking," Ritter maintained.

"Look at the frustration of [former Commander of the United States Army Europe Ben] Hodges. <...> Look at [former Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency David] Petraeus: he’s a scared deer in the headlights as he’s lying to everybody. Look at [US National Security Advisor Jake] Sullivan, look at [US Secretary of State Antony] Blinken, look at Biden: they are running scared," the ex-spy said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 16 that several Leopard tanks belonging to the Ukrainian armed forces had been destroyed in combat the previous day. He stressed that F-16 fighter jets would share the fate of Leopard tanks if they were provided to Kiev.