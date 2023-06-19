Foreign mercenaries in Ukraine to face justice in Russia, says Russian embassy in Sweden

STOCKHOLM, June 19. /TASS/. Foreign mercenaries fighting for the Ukrainian army will be prosecuted in Russia under Russian law, the Russian embassy in Sweden said on Monday, commenting on a publication in the Aftonbladet newspaper about former lawmaker Caroline Nordengrip, who is fighting in Ukraine.

She told the newspaper that she had signed a three-year contract with the Ukrainian army and "is fighting against Russians." In her words, she would not be able to look at herself in the mirror if she had not done this.

"Since Caroline is obviously confused, it’s high time she comes down to earth," the Russian embassy said in a commentary posted on a social network. "If (and, regrettably, this is a big ‘if’) Mrs Nordengrip intends to fulfill the terms of her three-year contract, it is highly likely that she will have to face trial under Russian law. And then her prospects will not be "billions upon billions" but article 359 of the Russian Criminal Code - from seven to fifteen years in prison. And this is good luck for mercenaries - in the DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic - TASS), before it joined Russia, this crime was punishable by death."

Norgengrip, 43, a parliament member with the populist Sweden Democrats party from 2018 to 2022, joined Ukraine’s International Legion in 2023. She vacated her parliamentary seat, said goodbye to her husband over the phone and is now "on one the most heated frontlines." According to the newspaper, she plans if not "to fight to victory," then to take part in the restoration of Ukraine "and tackle the issue of corruption," because, as she herself stated, "billions upon billions" will pour into the country at some point.

"We would like to tell Swedish journalists who think that joining the Banderites is some kind of act of heroism that deserves a two-page exclusive: your ‘heroine’ is in fact a petty money-hungry mercenary, who has admitted that openly. And the editors of your mass media are actually glorifying neo-Nazism," the embassy said. "She should be ashamed of what she sees in the mirror after participating in numerous atrocities by the Ukrainian army, condoning the murder of civilians and turning into a supporter of terrorists. So, Caroline you would be better served to go on wearing out your seat in parliament and maybe you would avoid the deplorable lot awaiting all mercenaries of the Banderite regime."