Ukraine unsuccessfully tries to break through Russian defenses in Lugansk area — expert

LUGANSK, June 7. /TASS/. Ukrainian units are trying to attack in the Lugansk area, but Russian servicemen are successfully defending their positions, Andrey Marochko, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the LPR People's Militia, told TASS.

"In the area of responsibility of the southern combat group in the Lugansk area, the situation has not changed significantly and remains stably tense. The enemy regularly carries out attacks, but has not achieved any significant successes," he said.

Marochko pointed out that Russian servicemen repel all enemy attacks, and Ukrainian troops, suffering losses, "are forced to return to previously occupied positions."

Earlier on Tuesday, Marochko told TASS that Ukrainian units stationed in the Lugansk area had stepped up the use of artillery systems produced by NATO member states. According to him, Ukrainian troops have also become more active in the use of various types and modifications of drones, including those with a range of over 300 km on this section of the front.