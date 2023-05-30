Lavrov arrives in Burundi for visit

BUJUMBURA /Burundi/, May 30. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday arrived in the Burundian city of Bujumbura, according to a TASS reporter.

The minister is scheduled to hold talks with the African country’s leadership. Burundi is the second country after Kenya that Lavrov is visiting on his latest African tour.

Burundian Foreign Minister Albert Shingiro visited the Russian city of Sochi in March 2023 where he held talks with Lavrov. The Russian minister said a news conference afterward that the countries were readying a bilateral agreement on peaceful use of atomic energy.

Russia and Burundi cooperate in law enforcement and military-technical areas.