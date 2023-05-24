Russia, China to jointly fight against West’s bid to keep global dominance — PM

BEIJING, May 24. /TASS/. Russia and China will stand together to repel the collective West’s attempts to maintain its global dominance, and will push back hard against such dangerous ambitions, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday.

"We sincerely cherish the long-standing bonds of good-neighborliness, partnership and cooperation between the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China. This is of particular importance for us in the wake of increasing turbulence in the international arena. Our countries stand shoulder-to-shoulder fending off the collective West’s attempts to preserve global dominance and to take advantage of illegal sanctions in order to impose their will on independent countries," Mishustin said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"I am convinced that Russia and China will offer a resolute response to those dangerous aspirations and will create favorable conditions for steady progress - toward our common strategic goals," he added.

Mishustin touched upon his recent meeting with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang and praised the talks as meaningful. According to the Russian prime minister, they mentioned the progress in trade and economic cooperation and called for opening up new promising areas in order to take the Russian-Chinese relationship to a new level by 2030.

"Along with stronger trade and economic cooperation, we deem it important to expand cultural and humanitarian ties. They cement the foundation of friendship and mutual affection between our peoples, which we must hand down to future generations of Russian and Chinese citizens," the Russian prime minister added.