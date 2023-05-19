Russia reserves right to take any measures to neutralize threats from Ukraine — UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, May 19. /TASS/. Russia reserves its right to take all necessary measures to neutralize security threats originating from Ukraine, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said during a Security Council meeting.

"Russia reserves the right to take all necessary measures to neutralize the security threat. The goals of the special military operation will be achieved," he stressed.

He added that the West never remembers the protection of civilians and the norms of international humanitarian law in the case of the shelling of Donbass cities by the Ukrainian armed forces. According to Nebenzya, "the Kiev regime's attacks on the civilian infrastructure and the civilian population of Donbass are a daily reality". "Donetsk has been under constant shelling since 2014, and now there are daily reports of civilian casualties from there," the diplomat said. "Western countries are well aware of this, but when it comes to these cities, they never think about the protection of civilians or the norms of international humanitarian law. They are not at all embarrassed by the fact that these attacks are carried out with weapons they supplied," he added.