Sergey Lavrov invites Cuba’s Parrilla to visit Russia, schedule to be announced later

HAVANA, April 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov invited his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla to make a visit to Russia, with timeframe to be negotiated and announced shortly.

"I invited the Foreign Minister of Cuba to make a reciprocal visit to Russia. I believe we will be able to announce the schedule in the foreseeable future," the Foreign Minister said during a press conference after his visit to Cuba Thursday.

The Cuban Foreign Minister visited Moscow in November last year within the delegation accompanying President Miguel Diaz-Canel during his visit to Russia.