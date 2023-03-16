US blackmailing Switzerland into allowing re-export of its weapons to Kiev — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Washington is blackmailing Bern into abandoning its policy of neutrality and allowing the re-export of its weapons to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

The diplomat pointed to US Ambassador to Switzerland Scott Miller’s remark that Russia was benefiting from Bern’s ban on weapons re-exports so Switzerland could not claim neutrality and allow one or both parties to take advantage of its laws.

Zakharova noted that "Switzerland’s second-largest bank collapsed after the failure of three US banks." "Such a statement looks like direct blackmail of Bern by American handlers: if you give up neutrality and start supplying weapons to the Kiev regime, you will live as well-fed and rich as before; if you do not give it up, bad times are coming," Zakharova wrote on Telegram.

Switzerland’s Federal Council earlier reaffirmed its commitment to a ban on the re-export of Swiss-made war materials to third countries, citing the country’s neutrality.