Putin plans to have one-on-one talks with Assad over working breakfast

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad are set to hold talks with delegations of the countries in attendance and will then meet one-on-one over a working breakfast, Putin said on Wednesday.

"I suggest we get our work today done in two phases. The first phase will be together with our colleagues from both sides. And then we will have a chance to talk tete-a-tete over a working breakfast," the Russian president told his counterpart as they started off their meeting.

According to Putin, they have an opportunity to "discuss practically all the most important issues of cooperation" between Moscow and Damascus.

"I’m very glad to see you. Welcome!" Putin told Assad.

The footage of the meeting showed the Russian delegation included presidential aide Yury Ushakov, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Construction Ministry Irek Faizullin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov and some others.

Syria was represented by the ministers of foreign affairs, economy and foreign trade, defense, finance, the general secretary of the cabinet and some others.