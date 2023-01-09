Kremlin rejects reports of 'Korean option' for Ukraine settlement as bogus story

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Kiev’s allegation of Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak promoting a "Korean option" to settle the situation in Ukraine is another bogus story, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"It (Kiev’s assumption - TASS) is wrong, no one is talking about it. It is another bogus story," the Russian presidential spokesman said, when asked to comment on information from Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Alexey Danilov. Earlier, Danilov reiterated allegations that Kozak was holding talks in Europe on that particular settlement option.

"If I understand correctly, there were some reports there but they concerned another man named Kozak. They have a person with that name in the Rada or somewhere else," Peskov noted.

The Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council secretary claimed during a telethon on Sunday that Kiev might be offered the Korean version of a settlement involving "some kind of 38th parallel." The 38th parallel marks the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea.