Death toll in Ukrainian HIMARS attack on Alchevsk in LPR rises to 10

LUGANSK, December 5. /TASS/. The death toll in a HIMARS attack by Ukraine’s armed forces on the city of Alchevsk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in the early hours of Monday morning has increased to 10, a local law enforcement official told TASS on Monday.

Earlier, Andrey Marochko, an officer with the LPR People’s Militia, said nine people were killed, citing reports as of 11:00 am.

"Ten people were killed in the HIMARS attack on Alchevsk by Ukrainian forces. There are refugees among those killed. Those are the people who seem to have moved from the republic’s border cities and districts away from the line of fire, but the Kiev-regime’s military hit them with their HIMARS there," the law enforcement official said.

At 5:55 am local time (coincides with Moscow time) this morning, six HIMARS rockets were fired on Alchevsk, the LPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center for issues related to Ukrainian war crimes reported. The Alchevsk mayor’s office specified later that the Ukrainian attack hit dormitories where refugees lived.