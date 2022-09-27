Kremlin says no data on number of men who have left Russia since September 21

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The Kremlin has no information on the number of men who have left Russia since September 21 after President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilization, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"No, I do not have that figure," Peskov said, commenting on a 'Novaya gazeta. Europe' publication, which claimed that the figure could be over 260,000 people.

The Kremlin spokesman suggested asking the border guards about exact numbers. "Indeed, our border service has and should have these figures, so I can't say anything on this issue," the Kremlin spokesman said.