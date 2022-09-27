Putin told Erdogan he remained ready for talks with Ukraine — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. In a conversation with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia remained ready for negotiations with Ukraine, but as the situation changes their conditions also change, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Tuesday.

"The President said that, of course, Russia remains ready to negotiate, but as the situation changes, so do the conditions," Peskov said.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that in a conversation with Erdogan in Samarkand Putin admitted that a resumption of the dialogue with Kiev remained a possibility.

The Kremlin spokesman added that with regard to negotiations, the principles remained unchanged. Putin asked Erdogan to remember that it was the Ukrainian side that had abandoned the negotiating track.

"In general, the principle remains the same, just as all goals of the special military operation. It was also stated at the talks that the Ukrainian side had completely left the negotiating track. For this reason the special military operation continues," Peskov said.