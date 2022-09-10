Putin’s meetings with defense, military-industrial officials to be held later — spokesman

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meetings with the leadership of the Defense Ministry and representatives of the defense industry are in demand, but his traditional meetings in Sochi will take place later, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday in response to a TASS question.

"The Sochi meetings are needed. They will be continued, what is more, as the special military operation is getting ahead, certain experience is being gained that needs discussing," Peskov said.

Nevertheless, the Kremlin spokesman added that "now the schedule is very, very tight, so these meetings have been brought forward."

The Kremlin spokesman assured that the meetings would take place in the future.

"Yes," he said in response to a follow-up question.

Peskov recalled that Putin had held a meeting with high-ranking officials of the Defense Ministry and military-industrial sector in Far East.