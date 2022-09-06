Kremlin expects no improvement of relations with UK after Truss’ election as British PM

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. The Kremlin expects no improvement of the relationship between Moscow and London after the election of Liz Truss as the UK’s prime minister.

"Judging by the announcements about our country Mrs. Truss made as Foreign Minister and as a candidate for the post (prime minister - TASS) it is quite safe to suggest that no improvement for the better may be expected," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday when asked how the Kremlin took Truss’ winning an internal party vote, and how the relations between Moscow and London will develop in the future.

He refused to reply whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would congratulate Truss on her election. "We will ask him, I cannot say now, I cannot answer the question," Peskov said.

As the leader of the ruling Conservative Party, Liz Truss will replace Boris Johnson as prime minister on Tuesday and appoint a new Cabinet. Truss, 47, received the votes of 81,326 rank-and-file Conservatives. Her rival, former finance minister Rishi Sunak, 42 got 60,399 votes. Truss will become Britain’s 56th prime minister.