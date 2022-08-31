Zaporozhye authorities concerned over potential bias of IAEA mission

MELITOPOL, August 31. /TASS/. The authorities of the liberated Zaporozhye Region are concerned that an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is biased since six out of its 11 members represent NATO countries, a member of the main council of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration told TASS on Wednesday.

"Out of the mission’s eleven countries, including Italy which is represented by [IAEA Director General Rafael] Grossi, six are NATO members. Additionally, these are the countries that introduced sanctions against Russia and supply arms to the Zelensky regime. So it’s not possible to say that they are unbiased," Vladimir Rogov said.

Nevertheless, the official hopes that the IAEA mission will do its job at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and record its results. "It is necessary to express everything at the level of the IAEA and to show and present all the evidence of nuclear terrorism on the part of the Zelensky regime," he concluded.

On Monday, the IAEA’s mission led by Grossi left Vienna and arrived in Kiev on Tuesday where the delegation met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. On Wednesday morning, the IAEA’s convoy left Kiev for the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. The mission will assess the physical damage and the plant’s safety and security. The IAEA also plans to organize its permanent mission at the nuclear facility.