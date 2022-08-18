Moscow, Tehran working on Iranian minister’s visit to Russian capital, embassy says

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Moscow and Tehran are working on a visit by Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi Amin to Russia, the Iranian Embassy in Moscow wrote on its Telegram channel.

"Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali met with Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Albert Karimov to discuss how best to organize the Iranian pavilion at the International Exhibition of Automotive Parts and Components Automechanika, as well as to discuss organizing the visit of Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi-Amin and the delegation accompanying him," the statement said.

The diplomatic mission noted that the parties supported the unlimited development of cooperation between both countries.

The International Exhibition of Automotive Parts and Components Automechanika will be held at the Moscow Expocenter on August 22-25, 2022.