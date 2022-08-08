Kremlin insists Ukrainians' will to hold referendums has nothing to do with Russia

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The people of Ukraine's Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions want referendums, Ukrainian president Vladimir Zelensky has nothing to ask of Russia and its leadership in this situation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday, commenting on Zelensky's statements that holding referendums in these territories on joining Russia would mean the end of talks with Moscow.

"The fact is that these are the plans of the residents of the regions. It's not us holding a referendum. Here, apparently, it is necessary to understand to whom Mr. Zelensky addresses this statement: to the citizens of Ukraine’s mentioned regions or to the citizens of Russia. If he is addressing citizens or the leadership of Russia, then, in this case, we are the wrong address. He [Zelensky] should turn to his own citizens and ask why there are so many of them who do not want to live in his country," the Kremlin spokesman pointed out.

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that if the planned referendums in the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions took place, there would be no possibility of Russia-Ukraine talks.