Russia ready to help resume work of 5+2 format on Transnistria, says diplomat

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to assist in resuming work of the 5+2 format for a Transnistrian settlement, as conditions would develop, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Tuesday.

"We are ready to contribute to resuming the normal work of the 5+2 format (involving Moldova and Transnistria as parties to the conflict, Russia, Ukraine and the European security watchdog OSCE as mediators and the United States and the European Union as observers - TASS), as conditions are fulfilled and small steps strategy of cooperation between the banks of the Dniester River are implemented in the interests of their inhabitants," she said. At the same time, Zakharova pointed out that the method of pressure on Transnistria is counterproductive and brings the settlement process to a deadlock.

"We, as a guarantor and mediator of the Transnistrian settlement process, promote the dialogue between Chisinau and Tiraspol and stand for a comprehensive settlement of the Transnistrian issue with the conclusion of political agreements that would suit both parties to the conflict," the diplomat added.

The peace talks in the 5+2 format began to lose momentum in recent years amid the political instability in Moldova. The mediators call on the sides to implement their commitments under agreements reached during the talks in Berlin in 2016 and Vienna in 2017, when Chisinau and Tiraspol arrived at compromise solutions on many matters of conflict. However, a number of agreements between the two banks of the Dniester remained suspended.