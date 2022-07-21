Putin, Saudi Crown Prince exchange opinions on situation in Syria — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman exchanged their opinions on the situation in Syria with consideration of the Tehran talks during their phone call Thursday, Kremlin press office said.

"The sides also had an exchange of opinions on the state of affairs in Syria with consideration of the July 19 meeting of leaders of the Astana Format guarantor states in Tehran," the press office said.

The press service noted that "both sides positively assessed the achieved level of friendly relations between Russia and Saudi Arabia." The sides also discussed current bilateral cooperation issues with an emphasis on expanding mutually beneficial trade and economic ties.

"The sides agreed to continue their contacts at various levels," the Kremlin concluded.