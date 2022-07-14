Russian diplomat says Ukrainian military target was hit in Vinnitsa

UNITED NATIONS, July 14. /TASS/. Yevgeny Varganov, senior councilor of the Russian mission to the UN, on Thursday said Russia strikes only military targets in Ukraine, and Ukrainian troops used the House of Officers in Vinnitsa for training.

He made the comments at the UN High-level Political Forum on sustainable development.

"I would like to answer the representative of Ukraine, who unreasonably accused Russia of unleashing a war," the diplomat said. "The fact of the matter is that the representative of Ukraine is apparently forgetting that for all the eight years the armed forces of his country have been shelling civilians in Donbass, the death toll is in the thousands."

"Russia strikes only at military targets in Ukraine. The attack on Vinnitsa hit the House of Officers, which the armed forces of Ukraine used for training," Varganov said. "At the same time, the representative of Ukraine failed to mention the strike two days ago on Novaya Kakhovka, also located on the territory of Ukraine, where their own civilians were killed."

He said shelling by Ukrainian forces continues, and Donetsk is one of the targets. "There was another strike on Donetsk today. The accusations by the representative of Ukraine are completely groundless," the Russian diplomat said.