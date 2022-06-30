Goals of Russian special operation in Ukraine have not changed since Feb 24, says Putin

ASHGABAT, June 30. /TASS/. The objectives of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine have not undergone changes since February 24, Russian President Vladimir said at a news conference on Wednesday, wrapping up his visit to Ashgabat.

When asked whether the goals of the special military operation have changed since its beginning, the president said, "Nothing has changed. In the early morning hours of February 24, I said that directly and publicly to the whole country, to the whole world. I have nothing to add. Nothing has changed."

Putin pointed out that "the tactics suggested by the Defense Ministry and the General Staff may be different - where to move the troops, what targets to hit, and what to do in the meantime."

"The Kiev regime had been getting ready for this for a long time, since 2014, so some diversionary moves were carried out there," he said.