Mariupol to get its own symphony orchestra from July 1

DONETSK, June 28. /TASS/. A dance symphony orchestra comprising more than 30 musicians will appear in Mariupol from July 1, the artistic director of the Donetsk Symphony Orchestra announced on Tuesday.

"I believe that music events will soon resume in Mariupol, as soon as life in Mariupol returns to normal," the Donetsk news agency quoted Alexander Paretsky as saying.

The Donetsk Symphony Orchestra will open a branch in Mariupol, Paretsky added.

Earlier reports said the Mariupol Drama Theater would open its new season on September 10 with "The Vaudevilles", a show based on Anton Chekhov’s eponymous play.