Putin, Bolsonaro discuss int’l agenda in view of Brazil’s presidency in UNSC — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Issues on the international agenda were among the topics of a telephone conversation between Russian and Brazilian Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Jair Bolsonaro, in view of Brazil’s beginning presidency in the United Nations Security Council, the Kremlin press service said on Monday.

According to the Kremlin, the phone call was organized in accordance with "an agreement reached during the recent BRICS summit," which was held in the videoconference format last week.

"The presidents touched upon several issues on the international agenda, including in view of Brazil’s rotational presidency in the United Nations Security Council, which begins on July 1, 2022," the Kremlin said.

The leaders reiterated their intentions to strengthen strategic partnership between their countries, including expand cooperation in various areas, in the agricultural and energy sector in particular.

"The presidents agreed to continue contacts at various levels," the Kremlin added.