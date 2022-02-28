Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. Russian aviation has gained air superiority over entire Ukraine, Russian Armed Forces eliminated 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov announced Monday.

"Russian aviation has gained air superiority over the entire territory of Ukraine," Konashenkov said.

He underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure, including 31 control centers and communications nodes, 341 tanks and other armored vehicles, 57 multiple launch rocket systems, 121 field artillery units and mortars, 274 special military automobile vehicles."

The spokesman also disclosed that "the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed eight Buk-M1 combat vehicles, targeting stations for S-300 and Buk-M1 systems, three radio positions with P-14 stations; four combat planes were destroyed on the ground, one combat plane was shot in air".