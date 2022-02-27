Russian delegation leaves for Gomel for talks with Ukraine - chief delegate

MINSK, February 27. /TASS/. Russia’s delegation is leaving for Gomel for holding talks with the Ukrainian side, the chief delegate, Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, said on Sunday.

"All our delegates are leaving for the Gomel Region," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a Russian delegation had arrived in Belarus for negotiations with the Ukrainian side in accordance with an achieved agreement. The delegation consists of officials from the Foreign Ministry, Defense Ministry and other Russian bodies of power, including the presidential staff.

Russia’s special military operation with the aim of Ukraine’s demilitarization and denazification began on February 24. On Friday, the troops’ advance was paused in anticipation of likely talks with Kiev only to resume when the Ukrainian side refused to participate in them.