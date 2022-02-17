Russia expects Western countries, news media to be more responsible in future — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Moscow is hoping that representatives of Western countries and reporters of foreign news media will be more serious and responsible about the statements that they make, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Russia probably intends to expect more serious and more responsible and truthful approach from the representatives that are making wild and irresponsible statements and from the news media that absolutely abuse these statements, disregard their reputation and are ready to simply wipe the floor with it," he said on Channel One television.

Peskov said many Western news media "stop at nothing."

"Truth be told, I’m not sure about their audience, but our audience simply has a good laugh at this," he said. "Let their readers, probably understand at last how much the authority of their news media is worth."

Western news media over the past few months have repeatedly reported that Russia could allegedly invade Ukraine, naming "exact dates" and times and then pushing them back over and over again. Russia has consistently rejected these reports. President Vladimir Putin said Moscow doesn’t want war and in order to prevent it Russia initiated talks on security guarantees.