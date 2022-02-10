Russia seeks to improve ties with UK, but only with respect to mutual interests — MFA

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Moscow is willing to improve its relations with London, but they should be based only on equality and mutual interests, since it is ‘a two-way street’, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday at a press conference following talks with UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Liz Truss.

"We support the normalization of our relations, their improvement, and resuming constructive development. Of course, this is possible only if they are based on the principles of equality, respect for each other’s interests, and consideration of them. The selectivity, imposing any conditions, ultimatums, and threats will definitely lead to nowhere. The relations should be a two-way street," the Russian top diplomat emphasized.

Furthermore, Lavrov said that at present, the relations between Russia and the UK "left much to be desired" and were "at the lowest point in many years.".