US putting enormous pressure on non-permanent UNSC members — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The United States continues to put significant pressure on the non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, forcing them to adopt a position that suits Washington, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Wednesday.

"It is no secret that our American partners are putting enormous pressure on the non-permanent members of the UN Security Council to make them vote the way the US wants them to," he noted. Nebenzya pointed out that there are countries it is impossible to put pressure on. "These particularly include Russia, China and India," the envoy specified.

Nebenzya noted that the recent UN meeting on Ukraine "was a staged show that involved preparations and a dress rehearsal, it also involved numerous articles in the US media and TV interviews" with explanations of what was going on and what was expected to happen at the event, as well as with political information that unnamed US administration officials had provided to UN reporters.

On January 31, the UN Security Council held a meeting on Ukraine, initiated by the US. Russia and China opposed the meeting saying that discussions of unfounded accusations only served to raise tensions. The meeting did not produce any specific results. The US, Ukraine and their supporters in the UN Security Council reiterated their accusations against Moscow that were rejected by Russia.

The West and Kiev have recently been echoing allegations about Russia's potential invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded," serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such claims and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.