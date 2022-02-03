Moscow, Berlin to address many issues during German chancellor’s visit, envoy says

NEW YORK, February 4. /TASS/. Russia and Germany will address many bilateral issues during German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s upcoming visit to Moscow, Russian Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov said in an interview with CNN on Thursday.

"We have a lot of bilateral issues to address. This will be the first visit by the new German chancellor. They have a new government, a new coalition government. So there will be a lot of issues to address," he pointed out.

"Germany is a major partner of Russia in Europe. And we have, I would say, well-established economic ties," the envoy added. "In the political field, Germany is an active participant of many international formats, including the Normandy Four format on Ukraine," Chizhov noted.

The Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported earlier that the German chancellor would make a visit to Russia on February 15. Scholz told the ZDF TV channel on Wednesday that he planned to visit Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the German government, Scholz has held only one telephone call with Putin after he took office on December 8. The conversation took place on December 21.