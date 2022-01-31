Russia does not rule out Kabul may send diplomats to embassy in Moscow — envoy

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russia does not rule out the possibility Kabul may send a number of junior and middle-level diplomats to reinforce the staff of the Afghan embassy in Moscow, Russia’s special presidential envoy for Afghanistan, director of the Foreign Ministry’s second Asian department, Zamir Kabulov, told TASS in an interview.

"We do not rule out Kabul may send several junior and middle-level diplomats to reinforce the staff of the Afghan embassy in Moscow. Some of its diplomats, as we have heard, have already quit their jobs and even left Russia," Kabulov said.

At the end of December Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia had not received any notifications from the Taliban government (the Taliban movement is outlawed in Russia) of the intention to appoint a new ambassador in Moscow. The Afghan embassy has refrained from any comments to TASS concerning media reports late last year the Taliban were going to appoint a new ambassador in Moscow.