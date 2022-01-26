US ambassador leaves Russian Foreign Ministry’s building without comment

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan has left the building of the Russian Foreign Ministry on Smolenskaya Square, after being there for a little over 30 minutes, a TASS correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The diplomat declined to comment both upon his arrival and after visiting the Russian Foreign Ministry.

CNN reported earlier that the US intends to hand Moscow written responses to proposals on security guarantees as early as Wednesday.

After Sullivan’s arrival at the Russian Foreign Ministry, Bloomberg reported that the US might send Russia a written response to the proposals on security guarantees. Against this backdrop, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that he would give an online press conference at 19:00 CET (21:00 Moscow Time).

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the State Duma earlier in the day that Russia would not publish a US response on security guarantees, if asked, but would disclose the general meaning of the answers.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements on security guarantees that Moscow expects from Washington and NATO. The two treaties - one with the US and the other with NATO - stipulate that NATO would halt its eastward expansion, deny membership to Ukraine, and introduce limits on the deployment of serious offensive weapons, including nuclear ones.