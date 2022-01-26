Russia to disclose general meaning of US response on security guarantees — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russia won’t publish a US response on security guarantees, if asked, but will disclose the general meaning of the answers, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the State Duma on Wednesday.

He said the US had already said that the written response shouldn’t be made public.

"If that’s how they will approach everything that’s happening, we will probably be unable to publish the US document," Lavrov said. "But the meaning of their reaction, the essence of their reaction, of course deserves to be made available to the public in Russia and other countries."

"I’m sure we’ll be able to do it," the minister went on to say.

Russia expects the response to come through this week, he said.

"There are reasons to believe that they won’t let us down this time and will keep their word," Lavrov said.

On December 17 last year, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements on security guarantees addressed to the US and NATO, which say NATO won’t expand eastward, deny membership to Ukraine and limit deployment of serious offensive weapons, including nuclear ones.