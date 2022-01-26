US improperly fulfills its obligations on aid to Syria — Russian mission to UN

UNITED NATIONS, January 26. /TASS/. The US was unconvincing in the implementation of its obligations on cross-border aid for Syria, the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN said in a commentary on the US mission’s report on Wednesday.

"Pretending to care about the Syrians, held against their will by the [former Nusra Front terror group, outlawed in Russia] terrorists in Idlib as a human shield, the US diplomacy uses the taxpayer money to effectively support the militants," the Russian mission said. "At the same time, the US spares no efforts to rebrand the Idlib cutthroats and present them as an alternative to the government in Damascus. By reinforcing the [terrorists’] positions, Washington shoots itself in the foot, while stating its commitment to the territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic."

The mission noted that the US occupied not only a part of Syria near At-Tanf but the entire Syrian northeast — the oil-rich and fertile region.

"By presenting itself as a ‘key donor,’ the US must consistent in its position and leave the illegally occupied territories, return the fertile lands across Euphrates River to Damascus and stop robbing the country by exporting the oil, extracted in Syria’s northeast, with truck convoys every month," the commentary says.