Kremlin welcomes talks between Normandy Four leaders’ advisers

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The Kremlin considers the talks between political advisers to the Normandy Four (Russia, Ukraine, Germany, France) leaders as positive, but it is a far cry from any breakthroughs, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"As far as I understand, it is a far cry from any breakthrough or any serious progress there. But the very fact of talks, of course, is positive but the matter, I mean the subject matter of the talks, is still a rather complicated and skidding issues," he said.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Administration Deputy Head Dmitry Kozak had talks with Foreign Policy Adviser to the German Chancellor Jens Plotner and Diplomatic Adviser to the French President Emmanuel Bonne. After the talks, Kozak said that the sides had agreed to continue contacts, including with Ukraine’s participation, to finally settle the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier he planned to hold more talks with hjis Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in the near future.