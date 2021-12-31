Decision to recognize Taliban government depends on their fulfillment of promises - Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. The official recognition of the Taliban (outlawed in Russia - TASS) government in Afghanistan will depend on progress in their fulfillment of promises, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told TASS in an interview.

"The issue of official recognition of the Taliban authorities is premature for the time being. The positive decision will depend on evolvement of developments in Afghanistan, to be more specific - when the Taliban will fulfill their promises, including the establishment of the inclusive government, and efficient combating of terrorist and drug threats coming from the territory of Afghanistan," the Minister said.

"We will gradually move together with other members of the global community in linkage to that towards exclusion of the Taliban from sanction lists of the UN Security Council, which will create in its turn the basis for official recognition of the new government of Afghanistan," Lavrov added.