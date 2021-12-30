Turkey’s support for security proposals would improve Russian-NATO relations — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Ankara’s support for Moscow’s security guarantees would contribute to the tangible improvement of relations between Russia and NATO, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"A tangible contribution to improving relations between Russia and NATO would be support for recent Russian proposals on the security guarantees," she said commenting on the statement by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu that Ankara is ready to make a positive contribution towards relations between Russia and NATO.

"We are determined to maintain contact with our Turkish partners to create the necessary political and diplomatic atmosphere and promote a dialogue on security issues in the Euro-Atlantic space," the diplomat added.

On Monday, Cavusoglu said that Ankara will continue to make a positive contribution to the settlement of the situation in relations between Russia and NATO. According to him, Ankara attaches great importance to the upcoming Russia-NATO summit.