Putin-Biden phone conversation won’t include public part, Kremlin spokesman says

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States will hold their upcoming conversation over the phone, there will be no public part, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"This time, it is about a phone conversation, a regular phone call. Accordingly, there will be no public part," he explained.

The phone call is scheduled for 11:30 pm Moscow time on Thursday, Peskov added. "The phone call with Biden is planned to begin half an hour before midnight, at 11:30 pm," he said.