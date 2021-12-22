Russia, Belarus being surrounded by ring of instability - Russian envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, December 22. /TASS/. The situation, when Russia and Belarus are being surrounded by a ring of instability in the west and south, must be seriously taken into account by the UN Security Council member states, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said at the Arria Formula informal Security Council meeting Wednesday.

"In fact Russia and Belarus are being encircled by some kind of instability ring from the west and from the south. This situation directly threatens our stability and security and therefore and should be taken quite seriously into account by Security Council Member States while implementing its mandate im accordance with UN Charter," he said.

On Wednesday, Russia held an Arria Formula informal Security Council meeting, with representatives of Ukrainian and Baltic states’ public spoke about violations of national minorities’ rights in these countries. Representatives of Western states commented on Russia’s actions around Ukraine.

After the meeting, Western states made a joint statement, warning Russia of "massive consequences" and "heavy price" it will pay in case of aggression against Ukraine. US Deputy Permanent Representative Richard Mills stated that Ukraine can count on Washington’s support in protection of its territorial integrity and sovereignty.