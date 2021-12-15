China-Russia relations demonstrate sustainable viability — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, December 15. /TASS/. China-Russia relations demonstrate sustainable viability in defiance of various trials, China’s President Xi Jinping said during virtual negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin by video link on Wednesday.

"The world has entered a period turbulence and great change. Chinese-Russian relations have withstood different trials to demonstrate their viability and get a second wind," he said.

Xi stated that "China and Russia firmly support each other on crucial issues and safeguard their national dignity and national interests."

"We are at the helm of Chinese-Russian relations and in various forms we maintain close contacts on the key issues on the current agenda," Xi said.

Putin and Xi held their previous video conference on June 28. It was timed for the 20th anniversary of the bilateral friendship treaty. The treaty was then prolonged by five years.