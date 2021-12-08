West trying to restrain Russia’s development from fear of competition, Putin said

SIRIUS /Federal territory/, December 8. /TASS/. The West launched its policy of containment in relation to Russia because the country began to get out of its difficulties and develop as a competitor, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with participants in the Congress of Young Scientists.

"[The West began to pursue such a policy] as soon as Russia began to get out of its difficulties, in particular restored its constitutional unity, which was not easy to do, when it began to develop, and they saw Russia becoming a competitor - both in the political arena and in the field of international security," he said.

Russia began to compete in production, science, and energy, the head of state added.

"And this is what they don’t like. Therefore, our so-called partners began to pursue a policy of containment," Putin said.

He drew attention to the fact that this policy towards Russia is nothing new and has been pursued for centuries.

"If you look at the diplomatic correspondence, say, at the beginning of the 19th century, you will see: as if everything was written yesterday. That is simply amazing. When you read it - it is all the same word for word," he said.

Now Western countries have returned to such rhetoric precisely because they are afraid of competition, the head of state said.

"Science and education are one of the areas of competition, one of the areas to restrain the development of Russia," he noted.

To be able to successfully resist sanctions Russia needs to strengthen its sovereignty Putin went on.

He underscored that science is the future of any country because technological achievements take shape in "concrete development results."

"So how can we respond to it [sanctions]? Globally, of course, we need to strengthen our sovereignty," Putin said, referring to US sanctions against Russian science.

The President recalled that although Russia is the largest supplier of energy resources to the world market, the country purchases a significant part of equipment related to oil production abroad.

"Could we avoid it [such a situation] in due time? Yes, we could, of course. But we did not pay attention, because it did not occur to us that the situation could develop as it is today," he said.