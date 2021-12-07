Biden spoke to Putin about World War II in ‘heartfelt way’ - Presidential Aide

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden raised the issue of the sacrifices of the World War II during his conference with Vladimir Putin on his own initiative, and spoke about in a heartfelt way, Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told journalists.

"I would put it this way: on his own initiative, Biden began remembering the sacrifices that the two countries, the two peoples made during the World War II; he remembered the attack on Pearl Harbor, he mentioned - in a very sensitive way, I’d say - that he lost his close ones and relatives during the war. That is, he was rather emotional and spoke about it in a heartfelt way," Ushakov said.

"Our president also touched upon it, he also said that he lost some of the closest relatives. The two presidents mentioned that our countries were allies during the World War II, and both said that we should probably remember it more often that we were allies, and remember it more often that our countries bear a special responsibility for upholding peace and stability," Ushakov continued.

In his words, Putin and Biden noted the need to normalize relations and develop cooperation.

Ushakov also told reporters that the presidents started their talks by expressing their content about the results of their meeting in Geneva in June.

"The presidents <…> mentioned the strategic dialogue, and the dialogue on cyber security issues. Both areas develop in quite a satisfactory way," the Kremlin aide said.