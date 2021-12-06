US looking at new anti-Russian sanctions over situation in Ukraine — TV

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. The United States is looking at imposing more sanctions on Russia over the situation in Ukraine, CNN said on Monday.

According to its sources, further sanctions allegedly apply to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, as well as Russian energy producers. It is not ruled out that Russia could be disconnected from the SWIFT international payment system.

However, according to the sources, final decisions have not yet been taken while the Joe Biden administration is in talks with European partners to coordinate their actions.