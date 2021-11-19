Diplomat slams NATO’s lack of transparency in its actions as evidenced by AUKUS pact

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. NATO member states are sometimes unaware of each other’s plans as evidenced by the trilateral security pact (AUKUS) created by Washington, London and Canberra, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday, commenting on NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s call on Russia for transparency.

"As for transparency, it is absent there [in NATO] in principle because NATO members sometimes have no idea about each other’s tactical or strategic plans," the Russian diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel.

"The creation of the trilateral pact by the United States, Britain and Australia and the plans to deploy nuclear-powered submarines off the shores of the ‘green continent’ came as a surprise for NATO and its member states," she said.

The Russian diplomat branded NATO claims as ludicrous that the alliance observes Russia’s desire to use its force and military capabilities against neighboring countries.

"How absurd: if it observes [it], then this means that the actions are transparent and if they are non-transparent, then nothing could be observed," she pointed out.

The actions by NATO member countries in modern history have resulted in millions of victims and numerous armed conflicts and ravaged states, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.

"I would like to remind the NATO secretary general that in modern history exactly NATO member countries have been a source of aggression that has claimed millions of lives. NATO’s militarism and imperial ambitions have triggered dozens of armed conflicts, devastated states and led to the plight of civilians and millions of refugees," the Russian diplomat added.

"However, these things somehow do not concern the alliance and this bloc is not going to bear responsibility for its crimes," the spokeswoman stressed.

On September 15, Washington, Canberra and London announced the creation of AUKUS, a new security pact under which Australia was to build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with the help of US technologies. Under the deal, Australia also plans to furnish its armed forces with US cruise missiles.

Due to the AUKUS pact, Canberra severed its largest-ever defense contract with France worth over 50 billion euro for the delivery of submarines, saying that it no longer met Australia’s national interests.

In response, France accused the Australian authorities of deliberate deceit and recalled its ambassadors from Australia and the United States for consultations.