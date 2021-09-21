US biolabs across globe pose threat to millions of people, warns Russia’s security chief

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The biological laboratories that the United States is creating throughout the world endanger the health of tens of millions of people, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview with the Argumenty I Fakty weekly on Tuesday.

"The West frets over human rights but in actual fact it violates them on a massive scale. The biological laboratories that Washington is setting up across the globe imperil the health of tens of millions of people, thereby violating their rights," Russia’s security chief emphasized.

Human rights relate to freedom, protecting the lives and health of people, equality before the law and in court, the dignity of the individual and many other things, Patrushev pointed out.

"In the United States, however, individuals with dissenting views are persecuted and many people are deprived of the possibility to get normal medical assistance. Furthermore, not all races and nationalities can count on fair decisions by judges and the police," the Russian top official noted.