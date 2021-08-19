The Times publishes a fake about Russian subs off Ireland — Zakharova

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The article in the British daily The Times about Russian submarines, allegedly trying to get access to undersea Internet infrastructure off Ireland, is fake news, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

"We could not but take note of an article in The Times about Russian submarines off Ireland, which are allegedly trying to get access to underwater Internet infrastructure for intelligence purposes," Zakharova said.

"We regard this article as another unseemly fake within the framework of Britain’s continuing anti-Russian propaganda campaign," she said.

Zakharova added that the groundless charges in this article are expected to make the Western reader feel "growing Russian threat."