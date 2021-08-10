US using illegal methods to preserve leadership - Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The United States and its allies are using illegal methods to preserve its leadership in various fields, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"We can name numerous fields, including the humanitarian one, human rights, the economy and finances. If the US and its satellites can feel they positions weakening and see that they are unable to compete on equal terms, as we have seen recently, they employ all possible political and other mechanisms and resources. And they don’t care if it violates the law," she pointed out.

According to Zakharova, the main reason is that the US has changed its attitude to international law. "They [the Americans] don’t care about it at all because deep inside their mind, they have changed their attitude to international law, first, by introducing the idea of their exceptionalism, and second, by replacing the international system with a new project dubbed ‘the rule-based order’," the Russian diplomat emphasized. "As you can understand, the rules will be imposed by them. Similar things have been going on in the sports industry for years, which is what our coaches and athletes are talking about," she added.

The Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman noted that the US authorities sought to prove their leadership in all fields. "International organizations, international sports officials, world-famous athletes and international media outlets should realize that it poses a threat to global sports," Zakharova concluded.